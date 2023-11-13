clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers following massive win over Ole Miss
Winner: Kendall Milton
Connor Riley
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s favorite Georgia football memory explains what …
ATHENS — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a number of key moments he could’ve picked from for his favorite Georgia memory. His touchdown catch against Tennessee last season. His …
Connor Riley
How Georgia football inside linebacker room will adjust without Jamon …
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson knew it immediately. Anyone who saw the Georgia inside linebacker sprint to the sideline with his left arm dangling did as well. The Georgia …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following key SEC win over Missouri
Winner: Peyton Woodring
Connor Riley
Malaki Starks helped save the Missouri game as a freshman. What will he do …
ATHENS — The most important play in last year’s win over Missouri was made by then-freshman Malaki Starks. It wasn’t a leaping interception or a bone-shaking hit.
Connor Riley
What Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher means for Georgia football

Connor Riley
Social media had a lot to say about Georgia football, Brock Bowers …

Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia football win over Ole Miss

Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin qualifies Georgia-Alabama comparison, Bulldogs ‘obviously …

Mike Griffith
Georgia road favorite over Tennessee team riding 14-game home win …

Mike Griffith
