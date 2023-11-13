A second SEC job has come open in two days, as Mississippi State is parting ways with head coach Zach Arnett. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.

Arnett did not even get a full season in replacing Mike Leach, who passed away this past December. Arnett had been with the school since 2020, serving previously as the defensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs lost 51-10 on Saturday to Texas A&M, a team that also fired its coach on Sunday. Mississippi State is now 4-6 on the season and 1-6 in SEC play. The lone win was a 7-3 win over Arkansas.

On Sunday, Texas A&M announced that it was parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher after six seasons.

While the Texas A&M job figures to be more attractive, the Mississippi State job is not without its benefits. The Bulldogs are still an SEC program and figure to attract a number of top candidates. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann figures to be among them, as he has become one of the rising stars in the coaching profession.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, South Alabama coach Kane Wommack and Troy head coach Jon Sumrall are also expected to be candidates for the job.

Whoever ends up taking Arnett’s job will have a tough task ahead of them. Mississippi State will be making a trip to Athens next season, though a date is not yet known. The 2024 SEC schedule has not yet been announced.

Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 when the two teams met in Starkville, Miss., last season.

Mississippi State can still make a bowl game, though it will need to win its final two games. The Bulldogs close with games against Southern Miss and Ole Miss.