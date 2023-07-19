ESPN shares what could derail Georgia football during the 2023 season

Georgia will face many pitfalls during the 2023 season, with the Bulldogs having a massive target on their back entering this season. This team knows it will get everyone’s best shot.

So what has to actually happen for Georgia to slip up during the 2023 season? In addition to bringing back another talented team, Smart pointed out that all 10 assistants for Georgia were on last year’s staff, a rarity in college football.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly tried to tackle the task as far as what could trip up Georgia. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team in the S&P+ rankings going into the season but Connelly pointed out quarterback mistakes, a shaky pass rush and attention span issues as the three things that could cause the Bulldogs to falter.

But even in outlining those concerns, Connelly acknowledges it’s difficult to see Georgia suffering the kind of glitches that could lead to a loss.

“Besides Tennessee, who are they supposed to lose to? Auburn? They probably aren’t going to overlook a rival,” Connelly wrote. “And the only other road games besides Tennessee are against Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. They aren’t losing to Vanderbilt or Georgia Tech.”

Georgia visits Auburn on Sept. 30 and wraps up SEC play on Nov. 18 with the trip to Knoxville. Georgia players know winning on the road will be difficult but the Bulldogs last lost a road game back in 2020.