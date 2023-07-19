Georgia has a commitment from 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard. The Bulldogs are also waiting to see what KJ Bolden decides to do. He is the No. 1 ranked safety in the class and will announce his commitment on August 5. Georgia is battling Florida State and Ohio State for his services.

Georgia is also recruiting 4-star defensive back Kam Mikell. The Bulldogs hold commitments from 5-star defensive backs Ellis Robinson and DeMello Jones. They are expected to be cornerbacks in college.

Heyward is expected to play his college ball in the state of Florida, with Miami or Central Florida as his most likely options. Heyward is from Rockledge, Fla.

Georgia now has 25 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle, which still stands at No. 1 for the current recruiting cycle.

Georgia signed six defensive in the 2023 recruiting cycle, with Joenel Aguero, Justyn Rhett and Kyron Jones all expected to play safety. Georgia coach Kirby Smart did announce that defensive back Smoke Bouie was no longer a member of the team on Tuesday at SEC media days.