WATCH: 4 Reasons for UGA fans to be excited about season’s second half

The Georgia Bulldogs enter their off week coming off their first loss of the season, losing to Alabama 41-24. It was the sixth straight loss against Alabama, with the last three coming with Kirby Smart as head coach.

The Bulldogs enter the off week with a 3-1 record and still sit at No. 4 in both the Coaches and AP Poll. They have blowout wins against Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee, but each of those teams sits at 2-2 so far.

Despite the loss to the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs still have had some bright spots this season, such as freshman running back Kendall Milton.

I have been really pleased with what he has been able to do. He is a physical, downhill runner,” Smart said of his freshman running back. “He is really trying to protect the ball better, and that is something all freshmen have to get used to. Obviously, the protections in the last games is something he has improved on as well. But, I have been proud of him.

“We have asked him to do some things with special teams that he had never done, and he learned them really quick—between punt return, kickoff return.”

Milton was one of the young players who seems poised to become an even bigger part of the Georgia team over the second half of the season. He ran for 44 yards on just six carries against the Crimson Tide.

The DawgNation team of Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell, Brandon Adams and Connor Riley take a look at some of the other players who seem poised for a second-half breakout this season for the Bulldogs, and how they might help the Bulldogs set-up another game against Alabama.

Other topics discussed include:

What to make of Georgia’s quarterback situation as for it comes with the likes of Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels.

Does the Alabama loss impact how the DawgNation team views the game against Florida?

Are there other opponents on Georgia’s 2020 schedule that give you more pause after the loss to Alabama?

You can watch and comment along with Cover 4 Live every week at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube channels.

