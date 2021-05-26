WATCH: New Georgia football facility to play pivotal role in massive June
There’s been very little news regarding Georgia’s new $80 million football facility.
That’s probably by design, given the role the new building will play for the Bulldogs starting in June.
Related: 3 things: New Georgia football building could provide title boost
With summer workouts set to start in June for the Bulldogs, the new facility figures to be a very popular place for Georgia’s players to recover. The new facility will be an asset for the players as they enter the 2021 season.
There is also the recruiting factor to the new building.
Georgia will be hosting visitors for the first time since January of 2020 in June as the NCAA’s dead period will be lifted. Prospects across multiple classes will get their first chance to see the Georgia coaches and facilities in person.
With so many of Georgia’s top recruiting targets set to visit, in some cases for the very first time, having the new facility ready to go is only going to be another tool in Georgia’s belt to impress prospects.
There’s a feel of the new facility being like an exclusive club that you need an invite to see.
We likely won’t know the true impact of the new facility until the fall. Recruits will surely rave about the new building, but there will be so many other factors that when the likes of Kamari Wilson, Oscar Delp and Tyler Booker make their decisions.
As the sports, and world, continue to look more normal though, this new $80 million football facility will be a very nice feather to have in Georgia’s cap.
New Georgia football facility to be a big piece of critical summer
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football positioned to add former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick
- Georgia football podcast: UGA’s 2021 schedule might be tougher than it first appeared
- JT Daniels California grind no surprise to legendary SoCal coach Bruce Rollinson
- What recent point spreads, win totals tell us about 2021 Georgia football outlook
- The most important backup at each position for Georgia football
- Georgia football podcast: DJ Shockley challenges UGA to ‘take the next step’ during summer
- Amari Sabb: UGA offers younger brother of 5-star Keon Sabb in 2026 class
- Georgia football should be less reliant on freshmen in 2021 season
UGA News
- WATCH: New Georgia football facility to play pivotal role in massive June
- WATCH: JT Daniels California grind no surprise to legendary SoCal coach Bruce Rollinson
- What recent point spreads, win totals tell us about 2021 Georgia football outlook
- The most important backup at each position for Georgia football
- Georgia-Clemson opener to be at full capacity, per Carolina Panthers team president