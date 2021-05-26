WATCH: New Georgia football facility to play pivotal role in massive June

That’s probably by design, given the role the new building will play for the Bulldogs starting in June.

With summer workouts set to start in June for the Bulldogs, the new facility figures to be a very popular place for Georgia’s players to recover. The new facility will be an asset for the players as they enter the 2021 season.

There is also the recruiting factor to the new building.

Georgia will be hosting visitors for the first time since January of 2020 in June as the NCAA’s dead period will be lifted. Prospects across multiple classes will get their first chance to see the Georgia coaches and facilities in person.

With so many of Georgia’s top recruiting targets set to visit, in some cases for the very first time, having the new facility ready to go is only going to be another tool in Georgia’s belt to impress prospects.

There’s a feel of the new facility being like an exclusive club that you need an invite to see.