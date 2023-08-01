clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Georgia is one of two teams to make the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. The Bulldogs have turned those trips into national championships, beating Alabama in 2022 and stomping TCU earlier this year.

If the Bulldogs are going to make it back to the College Football Playoff for another season, Georgia will need to impress early and often during the 2023 season. That’s according to ESPN’s playoff expert, Heather Dinich.

ESPN’s College Football Power Index tabbed Georgia as one of the 17 teams that could make the College Football Playoff this season. Georgia has a 63 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, with only Ohio State having a higher chance.

Per the index, Georgia has the third-best chance to win it all, behind the Buckeyes and Alabama.

As for why there is such a belief in Georgia to make a return trip, the Bulldogs’ previous dominance has a lot to do with it.

“Georgia can help itself by leaving no doubt it is the better team against lesser opponents,” Dinich wrote. “Last year, Georgia was No. 1 in the country in points margin per game (26.8) and led the nation by outscoring opponents by 402 total points.”

The Bulldogs bring back several notable contributors from a season ago and had a league-high 11 players named First Team All-SEC at SEC media days. Tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran figure to be among the best players at their respective positions in the country.

Georgia does face some questions entering the 2023 season, chiefly on the offensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs will have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, as he takes over for Todd Monken.

Georgia will also have a new quarterback, though it’s less clear who that will be at this point. Carson Beck is the favorite, though he will battle Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton for the starting job.

The Bulldogs, on paper, do not have the most difficult schedule, though Dinich points out the Tennessee game looms large. With Georgia going on the road, many will have eyes on how that game plays out. Georgia and Tennessee were picked to finish first and second in the SEC East and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if that game ends up being for the SEC East title.

Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 at home last season, but that game was played in Athens. Going on the road to Knoxville, Tenn., will be a test for a first-time starting quarterback, whoever it ends up being.

The Bulldogs begin their quest for another playoff run this week, with fall camp starting on Thursday. Georgia’s first game of the 2023 season is set for Sept. 2 against UT-Martin.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 questions Georgia coach Kirby Smart will want answered during fall camp
Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak to reporters prior to Georgia’s start of fall camp this week.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star George Pickens impacting NFL, stature rising in …
ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buckeye blues: Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 crew …
ATHENS — Georgia has taken down Michigan and Ohio State the past two seasons, and the Big Ten as whole can’t seem to get over it.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices
Fall camp begins on Thursday for Georgia as it begins readying for the 2023 season.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: Why the most talented Georgia football rosters are …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander evidence of ‘new climate,’ twisted …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 questions Georgia coach Kirby Smart will want answered during fall …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buckeye blues: Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.