Georgia is one of two teams to make the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. The Bulldogs have turned those trips into national championships, beating Alabama in 2022 and stomping TCU earlier this year.
If the Bulldogs are going to make it back to the College Football Playoff for another season, Georgia will need to impress early and often during the 2023 season. That’s according to ESPN’s playoff expert, Heather Dinich.
ESPN’s College Football Power Index tabbed Georgia as one of the 17 teams that could make the College Football Playoff this season. Georgia has a 63 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, with only Ohio State having a higher chance.
Per the index, Georgia has the third-best chance to win it all, behind the Buckeyes and Alabama.