As for why there is such a belief in Georgia to make a return trip, the Bulldogs’ previous dominance has a lot to do with it.

“Georgia can help itself by leaving no doubt it is the better team against lesser opponents,” Dinich wrote. “Last year, Georgia was No. 1 in the country in points margin per game (26.8) and led the nation by outscoring opponents by 402 total points.”

The Bulldogs bring back several notable contributors from a season ago and had a league-high 11 players named First Team All-SEC at SEC media days. Tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran figure to be among the best players at their respective positions in the country.

Georgia does face some questions entering the 2023 season, chiefly on the offensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs will have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, as he takes over for Todd Monken.

Georgia will also have a new quarterback, though it’s less clear who that will be at this point. Carson Beck is the favorite, though he will battle Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton for the starting job.

The Bulldogs, on paper, do not have the most difficult schedule, though Dinich points out the Tennessee game looms large. With Georgia going on the road, many will have eyes on how that game plays out. Georgia and Tennessee were picked to finish first and second in the SEC East and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if that game ends up being for the SEC East title.