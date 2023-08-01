Fall camp begins on Thursday for Georgia as it begins readying for the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs may have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo but the Bulldogs bring back plenty of known entities. Leading receivers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, as are four starters on the offensive line from the national championship game.

Much of the attention in the month of August will be focused on the quarterback position, with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton battling it out. But quarterback is not the only position that is up for grabs this fall. Below is a projection of where things stand entering fall camp, knowing things will change over the many practices in the month of August.

Quarterback

Carson Beck Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton

Analysis: Beck enters the fall as the favorite, but this battle is far from over. Georgia will have multiple practices and scrimmages with the goal of getting all three quarterbacks better and finding out how they can execute in high-pressure situations.