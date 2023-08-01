clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Fall camp begins on Thursday for Georgia as it begins readying for the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs may have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo but the Bulldogs bring back plenty of known entities. Leading receivers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, as are four starters on the offensive line from the national championship game.

Much of the attention in the month of August will be focused on the quarterback position, with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton battling it out. But quarterback is not the only position that is up for grabs this fall. Below is a projection of where things stand entering fall camp, knowing things will change over the many practices in the month of August.

Quarterback

  1. Carson Beck
  2. Brock Vandagriff
  3. Gunner Stockton

Analysis: Beck enters the fall as the favorite, but this battle is far from over. Georgia will have multiple practices and scrimmages with the goal of getting all three quarterbacks better and finding out how they can execute in high-pressure situations.

How the quarterbacks perform in high-leverage situations — think red zone offense and third down drills — will go a long way in determining who ultimately wins the job.

It’s worth noting here as well that Vandagriff and Stockton won’t be able to showcase their mobility during practice as quarterbacks won’t be able to be hit. That works in Beck’s favor, but Georgia is going to exhaust every possible option before settling on the quarterback who will guide the offense.

Running back

  1. Kendall Milton/Daijun Edwards
  2. Roderick Robinson/Branson Robinson/Andrew Paul
  3. Len’Neth Whitehead/Cash Jones/SeVaughn Clark

Analysis: Perhaps the most important development with this position won’t be who improves but who stays healthy. Roderick Robinson was the only one of the group to stay completely healthy in the spring and he is a true freshman.

Milton and Edwards are known commodities. They’ll likely be Georgia’s two lead running backs, with Milton functioning as the playmaker while Edwards is the workhorse.

Branson Robinson seemed poised to make a big move this fall after a very strong spring, but he suffered a foot/ankle injury at the end of spring practice. He won’t be 100 percent to start fall camp and possibly the season as well. That makes it even more imperative that Milton, Edwards, Paul and Roderick Robinson stay healthy during the ultra-physical practices.

Wide receiver

X

  1. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  2. Dillon Bell
  3. Rara Thomas
  4. De’Nylon Morrissette/Tyler Williams

Z

  1. Ladd McConkey
  2. Arian Smith
  3. Zeed Haynes
  4. C.J. Smith

Slot

  1. Dominic Lovett
  2. Ladd McConkey/Arian Smith
  3. Anthony Evans/Cole Speer

Analysis: The positions don’t matter so much here. Lovett, Smith and McConkey will all play both inside and outside. From a top-end standpoint, this figures to be as strong a wide receiver room as Kirby Smart has ever had.

What might be worth watching is seeing who emerges as the top six in terms of reps. McConkey, Lovett, Rosemy-Jacksaint and Smith are all locks given their blend of experience and ability. Bell might be one as well with how well he played in the spring and his versatility.

A lot of eyes will be on how Thomas performs this spring, given his spring was a disaster. If there is a freshman to watch, it might be Haynes. He impressed in the spring and Georgia has a long history of freshmen hitting the ground running under Smart. It may come down to the two of them to see who grabs the final spot in the receiver rotation.

Tight end

  1. Brock Bowers
  2. Oscar Delp
  3. Lawson Luckie
  4. Pearce Spurlin

Analysis: The two areas to watch with this group will be how much Luckie pushes Delp for playing time and what we see out of Spurlin.

Luckie was one of the stars of spring practice. While Delp didn’t do anything to lose ground, he’ll have to continue to make strides to show he can be Georgia’s No. 2 tight end. Georgia won’t play as much 12 personnel as it did a season ago, but it will still use the grouping when necessary.

Spurlin missed spring practice with a collarbone injury, making him pretty much a blank slate. Georgia isn’t as deep at this position as it was a season ago, so it would like to have Spurlin up to speed in case of injury.

Bowers is Georgia’s best player. He’ll continue to work hard, make plays and impress spectators. Making sure he gets through camp healthy and injury free should be the only thing to watch with the star player.

Offensive line

Left Tackle

  1. Earnest Greene/Austin Blaske
  2. Amarius Mims/Monroe Freeling
  3. Bo Hughley

Left guard

  1. Xavier Truss
  2. Micah Morris/Tate Ratledge
  3. Joshua Miller

Center

  1. Sedrick Van Pran
  2. Austin Blaske
  3. Jared Wilson
  4. Drew Bobo

Right guard

  1. Tate Ratledge
  2. Dylan Fairchild/Micah Morris
  3. Kelton Smith Jr.

Right tackle

  1. Amarius Mims
  2. Aliou Bah/Chad Lindberg/Freeling
  3. Jamal Meriweather

Analysis: The big battle will be between Greene and Blaske. Don’t be surprised to see it continue into the season and even see Georgia employ a rotation at left tackle. Georgia rotated tackles last year to get Mims some playing time, which proved vital when Warren McClendon went down with a late-season injury.

