Georgia football first day in pads produces telling video: getting harder, getting stronger

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is looking to build the right character and demeanor this spring, and if Jordan Davis and Warren Brinson are an accurate barometer, the Bulldogs are off to a good start.

Davis’ decision to return for his senior season was pivotal, as he has the ability to dominate the middle of the line of scrimmage and shut down run games singlehandedly.

A 6-foot-6, 340-pounder, Davis has the unique ability to push the pocket, control two gaps and also have the speed and athleticism to make plays in pursuit.

Brinson, a 6-4, 305-pound second-year player from Savannah who came to UGA by way of IMG Academy, is one of the young players Smart said had gained the sort of strength and experience that gives him an advantage over newcomers.

Saturday afternoon Davis and Brinson took turns interviewing one another, and their positive demeanor was on full-blast.

The message was clear: Georgia football is fun.

That’s been the tone from Smart since his first press conference of the spring, as he’s clearly hit the reset button.

The 2020 season was stressful and pressure-filled with UGA draw a top-heavy nightmarish schedule while also dealing with quarterback injuries and the growing pains of a new offense that didn’t have the benefit of spring drills.

“First day in pads you are working hard,” Davis said. “Working on our mentality, trying to get harder and trying to get stronger.

“We went out there, we hit — we will continue to build off that.”

Georgia is three practices into the spring session, which culminates with the annual G-Day Game on April 17.

The Bulldogs have heavy construction in the secondary, but also, must sort out their offensive identity.

Quarterback JT Daniels has plenty of weapons to work with, but Smart revealed many of the receivers are still feeling out the offense as they diversify from X (split end) and Z (flanker).

Georgia also has a stable of running backs to sort out, as the offensive trend lends itself to utilizing the backs more in pass routes and out of spread formations.

Smart knows those things will sort themselves out over time.

But the team’s chemistry and leadership — character and demeanor — sets the stage for the level of buy-in, goal-setting and level of offseason investment that will ultimately determine the team’s success.

Seeing Davis and Brinson cutting up — and dropping the sort of buzzwords that indicate a healthy team attitude — is a good sign for Georgia football.