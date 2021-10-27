Georgia-Florida game to remain in Jacksonville through 2025

“Many thanks to my City Council colleagues, @UF , & @UGA for keeping this rivalry where it belongs,” Curry said in a tweet announcing the news.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will remain in Jacksonville, Fla., for another two seasons, as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the city agreed to exercise the option in the contract to take the series through the 2025 season.

Smart did though start his Monday press conference by praising the atmosphere in Jacksonville for the game. It is one of two conference games played at a neutral site, with Texas A&M-Arkansas being the other.

“We’re looking forward to an opportunity to play in what I think is one of the best games in all of college football, in terms of the pageantry, the 50/50 stand, the neutral site,” Smart said. “It’s a really cool atmosphere that we get to play in, in Jacksonville.”

It should be noted that the 2025 season is also when Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the conference. Those two teams also play an annual rivalry game at a neutral site, as they play at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Georgia has won six of the last 10 games in the series and are a 14-point favorite heading into this weekend’s game against Florida. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation