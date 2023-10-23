ATHENS — The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on the rival Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for Week 9

Georgia and Florida were both off this past week. Georgia beat Florida 38-20 when the two teams met last season.

Georgia football-Florida live updates, practice notes for Week 9 game

12 p.m. ET, Monday update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and multiple players will be speaking to reporters on Monday.

Georgia football will play in its biggest annual rival game as it heads down to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the Florida Gators. Both teams were off this past week and both won their last game.

Georgia is 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in SEC play on the season. Florida is 5-2 and 3-1 in conference games. Florida has lost to Utah and Kentucky on the season. The Gators came away with a 41-39 win over South Carolina in their last game.

Both teams still control their own destiny in terms of winning the conference. Both teams also have games against Missouri still on the schedule. The Tigers are 7-1 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play.

The Bulldogs beat Florida when the two teams met in last year’s game thanks to a big performance from Brock Bowers. The star tight end caught 5 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Georgia will not have Bowers available this time around, as he is recovering from ankle surgery. Bowers suffered the injury in the win over Vanderbilt.

“One of big key DNA traits is resiliency. So this team has been extremely resilient,” Smart said. “I have 100 percent confidence they’ll be resilient. If they think one guy is going to replace Brock Bowers, they’re wrong. If anybody thinks they have to be Superman, they don’t need to be on our team. Because they’ll be disappointed. Superman is not real. He’s dead. He’s not alive. He’s not real. You can’t try to be that guy.

“There is no player that we’re asking to step up and do more than you can. As a collective effort, every player is going to do more. That includes defense getting turnovers, special teams getting better field position. Other guys get the opportunity to touch the ball and make the most of it.”

Oscar Delp will see more snaps in the game but Georgia will break up Bowers’ missing production by spreading the ball around.

This game will also be a homecoming of sorts for quarterback Carson Beck, as he is from Jacksonville. The starting quarterback has thrown for 12 touchdowns compared to 4 interceptions on the season.

Georgia football-Florida injury news for Week 9 game

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- questionable

Xavier Truss, ankle --questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 9

The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 9

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on CBS.