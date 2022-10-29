Georgia football-Florida live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 9 game
Georgia football takes on Florida in a Week 9 game in Jacksonville, Fla. Below you can find information on the score, the latest live updates, analysis and injury news.
Georgia enters the game with a 7-0 record while Florida is 4-3.
Pregame: Georgia football will take the field with heavy hearts following the passing of legendary head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. He served as the coach from 1964 through 1988, racking up a 18-6-1 record against the Gators.
“Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley. He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed by our community, university, and in college athletics.”
As for the 2022 version of the game, Georgia enters as a 22.5-point favorite, believed to be the largest spread since they started tracking the spread since 1995. The Bulldogs are 7-0, coming off a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt.
Fr the Bulldogs, many will be watching to see what happens with defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He made the trip to Jacksonville, Fla., after having missed the last two games with a knee injury he picked up against Missouri.
Georgia is not expected to have AD Mitchell once again, as he is still dealing with an ankle injury. The Bulldogs will have Smael Mondon and Kendall Milton back after they both missed the Auburn game.
One of the keys will be how the Georgia defense slows the Florida rushing attack. Florida has the best yards per carry mark in the country, led by dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson.
“It’s the scrambles. It’s the draws, the converted runs, where he takes off that he’s really elite at,” Smart said. “I mean, they’ve got some 60 and 70 yard runs that you might say is a designed run, but it’s not. It makes it really hard to defend, because most coaches try to defend the pass by covering people and the worst thing you can do sometimes is cover everybody and this guy take off because it puts your defense all spread out around the field.”
Georgia and Florida kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Georgia football-Florida injury report
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, doubtful)
- Jalen Carter (knee, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, probable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, probable)
