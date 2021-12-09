Georgia football places 4 on Freshman All-SEC Team

Bowers hauled in a team-high 47 passes for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns. But Bowers wasn’t the lone talented freshman to shine for Georgia this season, as the Bulldogs had three other players landed on the SEC’s Freshman All-SEC Team.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones earned a spot on the team, as he started four games for the Bulldogs this season while filling in for Jamaree Salyer at left tackle. With Salyer heading off to the NFL after this season, Jones will be a key piece of the Georgia offensive line going forward.

The lone defensive representative was cornerback Kelee Ringo. He started 10 games for Georgia this year and has played in all 13. Ringo picked up the first interception of his career against UAB. He also broke up seven passes and had a sack in the win over Kentucky.

Ringo missed the entire 2020 season with a labrum injury. He will be a key piece of the Georgia defense, especially in 2022 as the Bulldogs must replace a number of key starters.

Georgia continues its season in the College Football Playoff as the Bulldogs will take on Michigan on Dec. 31. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

