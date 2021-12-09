Georgia football places 4 on Freshman All-SEC Team
Georgia already had the best freshman in the SEC, as Brock Bowers took home the league’s Freshman of the Year Award on Wednesday.
Bowers hauled in a team-high 47 passes for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns. But Bowers wasn’t the lone talented freshman to shine for Georgia this season, as the Bulldogs had three other players landed on the SEC’s Freshman All-SEC Team.
Offensive tackle Broderick Jones earned a spot on the team, as he started four games for the Bulldogs this season while filling in for Jamaree Salyer at left tackle. With Salyer heading off to the NFL after this season, Jones will be a key piece of the Georgia offensive line going forward.
The lone defensive representative was cornerback Kelee Ringo. He started 10 games for Georgia this year and has played in all 13. Ringo picked up the first interception of his career against UAB. He also broke up seven passes and had a sack in the win over Kentucky.
Ringo missed the entire 2020 season with a labrum injury. He will be a key piece of the Georgia defense, especially in 2022 as the Bulldogs must replace a number of key starters.
Georgia continues its season in the College Football Playoff as the Bulldogs will take on Michigan on Dec. 31. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
You can see the full 2021 Freshman All-SEC team below.
2021 Freshman All-SEC Team
Offense
QB
Anthony Richardson, Florida
RB
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Malik Nabers, LSU
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
Broderick Jones, Georgia
Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M
Eli Acker, Ole Miss
Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina
C
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
AP
Juju McDowell, South Carolina
Defense
DL
Maason Smith, LSU
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
Alex Huntley, South Carolina
LB
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
DB
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss
Special Teams
PK
Cam Little, Arkansas
P
Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
RS
Juju McDowell, South Carolina* JoJo Earle, Alabama
