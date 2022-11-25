Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 13 game (Nov. 26, 2022)

Georgia football-Georgia Tech-game time-TV channel-watch online-odds-week 13
Kenny McIntosh (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The No. 1 Georgia football team will take on Georgia Tech in a Week 13 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26. Below you can find game time, the TV channel, how to watch the game online and odds for the Week 13 game.

Georgia enters the game with an 11-0 record, while Georgia Tech is 5-6. Georgia won last year’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate 45-0.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 13 game

Georgia football will take on Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech how to watch the game online, streaming options for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will be streamed via the WATCHESPN app. You can watch the game be following this link.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech odds, point spread, over/under for Week 13 game

Georgia football is a 35.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech this weekend. The Bulldogs are 6-5 against the spread this season. The over/under for this game is 49.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech

On Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key:

“He’s got great leadership qualities. He played under what I thought was one of the best staffs that he been around. When he played there, it was George O’Leary. The job that he did there goes unrecognized. It was during some of the time that I was playing here. He had some of the best Georgia Tech teams there qere. They were so physical, so competitive. I think Brent playing under him shaped him into who he is and who he’s becomes as a coach. What a tremendous job he did, and know Brent is doing. Brent’s done a tremendous job in recruiting for a long time, and he still will be. I don’t know if he will end up there, or somewhere else, but he is going to be a good football coach regardless of where he is.”

On Georgia Tech’s success on defense:

“Havoc. They cause havoc. They stunt and move people. They fire people. They blitz people, and they cause turnovers. They’re bought in. They play really hard. Credit to Coach Thacker and what he believes in, but they’re playing really hard. They’re athletic and move around a lot. They do a good job.”

On Georgia Tech’s win against North Carolina:

“Yeah, you know, they started a little slow. And then once they got in their groove, they were really aggressive, extremely physical. You know, I think held UNC to their lowest output in terms of yardage and maybe points in the season. You know, they played really hard. And they did a great job defensively. They always have -- you know, Tech has good personnel. And the guys there know football and you can see that the kids are playing with a lot more passion and energy. They’re one game from bowl eligibility and you saw it come out in the play against UNC.”

Georgia football-Georgia Tech injury report for Week 13 game

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Dan Jackson (foot, out)
  • Earnest Greene (back, out)
  • Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
  • CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful)
  • Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
  • De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
  • Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)

