Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates progress of AD Mitchell, Arik Gilbert heading into Georgia Tech

Georgia has been without star wide receiver AD Mitchell for most of the season at this point, as he’s taken just five snaps since the end of the Oregon game. The wide receiver has been a constant topic for head coach Kirby Smart. Mitchell’s status for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech is once again in question as Smart commented on Mitchell’s availability. “He’s practiced some. He’s been out there to take some reps and things,” Smart said. “He took a few today, I wouldn’t say that he’s 100%, I wouldn’t even day that he’s close to playing, but he’s done more this week than he has any other week. He’s closer than he’s ever been, so I’m hopeful.”

It’s the second-straight season where the availability of a wide receiver has become a season-long storyline, as Georgia dealt with something similar with George Pickens in 2021. Pickens tore his ACL in March and was able to rehab in time following his surgery. Pickens made his season debut against Georgia Tech last year before playing a key role in games against Alabama and Michigan. Mitchell’s initial injury wasn’t as severe as Pickens’. But the ankle injury wasn’t bad enough to require a tightrope surgery that many football players have gotten in recent years, such as Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and even fellow Bulldog Arian Smith. The downside of the no-surgery route is that the injury has continued to linger and stall Mitchell’s progress time-and-time again.