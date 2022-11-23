Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football keeps top spot in College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) runs for a 35-yard reception during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats in a NCAA football game at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 16-6. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
For the third week in a row, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs took care of business this weekend, taking out Kentucky 16-6.

It was not the most impressive performance from Georgia, but No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all struggled, and won, during Week 12. The top 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings remain unchanged.

The big mover is USC, who slides up to No. 5 after its win over No. 18 UCLA. Tennessee dropped to No. 10 following the loss to South Carolina.

Georgia takes on Georgia Tech this week, in a rivalry game that Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects to be physical. The Yellow Jackets upset North Carolina last week and will be playing a bowl berth this week in Athens.

“They played really hard. And they did a great job defensively,” Smart said. “They always have -- you know, Tech has good personnel. And the guys there know football and you can see that the kids are playing with a lot more passion and energy. They’re one game from bowl eligibility and you saw it come out in the play against UNC.”

The Bulldogs will see another College Football Playoff contender after the Georgia Tech game, as the Bulldogs will represent the SEC East in the SEC championship game. No. 6 LSU is the SEC West representative. The Tigers take on Texas A&M this week in College Station, Texas.

There will be two more sets of College Football Playoff rankings this season, with the final batch on Dec. 4 determining what four teams enter the College Football Playoff. We should get some clarity at the top of the rankings this week, as Ohio State visits Michigan. USC hosts Notre Dame as well, while TCU takes on Iowa State.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start time in Athens. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will also be senior day for the Bulldogs.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. UNC
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

