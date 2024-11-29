The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 14 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, score and injury news for the game.

Georgia is 9-2 on the season while Georgia Tech enters the game with a 7-4 record. Georgia has won the last six games in this rivalry.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, score, analysis for Week 14 game

5:00 p.m. ET: Georgia will play its final game of the regular season on Friday, as the Bulldogs take on the in-state rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

From Georgia’s perspective, the big injury question pertains to Dillon Bell. He missed the game against UMass with an ankle injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism that Bell would be back for this game.

On the Georgia Tech side of things, there is some speculation about Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo and his status for this week’s game. Philo has played in four games this season and playing in this game against Georgia would make him ineligible for a redshirt.

Georgia Tech has quarterback Haynes King as well, who has been platooning with Philo. The Yellow Jackets have won their last two games and are looking to win their first game in this rivalry since 2016.

Whether or not Philo plays, Smart spoke this week about the possibility of facing two quarterbacks.

“Well, regardless of the quarterback, the importance is to strike, play physical, understand what you’re getting yourself into in terms of what kind of game this is going to be,” Smart said. “So before you even know who the quarterback is, you got to know what kind of game it’s going to be. And it’s going to be physical, it’s going to be tough. And to play good football you’ve got to swarm. Like good defensive football, you got to swarm and tackle well. So it’s all about us and not just about the quarterback. But that will be a key ingredient.

“They know that too. So, I mean, Philo can run. He ran the other night, and they ran design runs with him. He can do those things, and Haynes King is a really good player that got after us last year. We know what they’re capable of, and Buster was here so both staffs know a lot about each other.”

Georgia football injury news, notes for Georgia Tech

Dillon Bell -- ankle -- questionable

Earnest Greene -- arm -- questionable

Anthony Evans -- hamstring -- questionable

Branson Robinson -- knee -- questionable

Roderick Robinson -- ankle -- questionable

Christen Miller -- shoulder -- doubtful

Trevor Etienne -- ribs -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 14

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game will start at 7:37 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 14

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game will air on ABC. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call the game.

How to watch Georgia football-Georgia Tech game online for Week 14

You can watch the Georgia-Georgia Tech game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia-Georgia Tech odds, point spread for Week 14 game

Georgia is a 17.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech. Georgia is 3-8 against the spread on the season. The over/under for the game is 51.5.