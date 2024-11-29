Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2239 (Nov. 29, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how UGA’s freshman running back is paying tribute to those than came before and how he wants to add to the legacy.

Beginning of the show: A look at a recent post from Nate Frazier that paid tribute to UGA’s ‘RBU’ history and a discussion about why Frazier could be set for a big game tonight.

15-minute mark: I share a clip from Kirby Smart and UGA center Jared Wilson that helps explain why the Bulldogs are properly focused for tonight’s rivalry game.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on some of the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: I share a funny comparison between what Smart said this week about the role emotion plays in games such as tonight’s with Georgia Tech and some of his fiery rants from the past.

Close: I share some Golden Shoe winners and the Gator Hater Updater.