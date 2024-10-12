ATHENS — The Georgia football program has put out its final availability report before Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall and offensive lineman Jared Wilson were not listed on the availability report, indicating they’re available to play. Hall did dress out last week against Auburn but did not play in the 31-13 win.

Hall has yet to play in a game this season after he had surgery in August.

“Jordan’s trying to get out there and go, man, he’s pushing so hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “I hate it for that kid, he’s had two rods, rod put it in both legs, and he’s out there frustrated. He’s doing more than he did last week, but I don’t know that I can say he’s good to play this week.”

Mykel Williams, Christen Miller and Warren Brinson were all not listed on the availability report, which should give Georgia its near full stable of defensive linemen.

Wilson did not play against Auburn due to a foot injury.

“Jared is still, Jared’s better than he was, but not taking full load reps,” Smart said. “He’s taking some reps, but not, I think more than he was last week, but not full load.”

Wilson first picked up the injury in the game against Alabama. With Wilson missing last week’s game, Drew Bobo got the start in his place.

Hall and Wilson were both listed as game-time decisions last week against Auburn and neither went on to enter the game.

Listed out are linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Roderick Robinson and offensive tackle Tate Ratledge were all listed as out. Mondon entered the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot.

Ratledge has now missed the last three Georgia games, while Mondon has missed the last two. Robinson has not yet played in a game this season for Georgia.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report for Mississippi State