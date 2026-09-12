For Georgia football legend Nick Chubb, it always comes back to Cedartown.

The now-retired NFL running back and Georgia football fan favorite returned to his alma mater in Polk County Friday for Cedartown High School’s “Legacy Night.”

Eleven other coaches and players were honored for their contribution to Cedartown, but the main event was Chubb’s jersey retirement. From here on out, there will only be one No. 21.

“21 is just special to me,” Chubb said. “You know, my uncle gave me that number. He wore it here before me, and that’s where it all started.”

The 2013 AJC Super 11 selection and four-time Pro Bowler is known to return to the Cedartown weight room to train despite all the resources an NFL team can provide. For Chubb, this place is home.

“I was 14 years old, had no idea what life was going to be for me,” Chubb reflected. “But, you know, it all started here. The work I put in on this field, I carried it with me all the way to the NFL.”

Kids, adults, current Cedartown players, coaches, referees and even Adairsville players (who the Cedartown Bulldogs played Friday night) took any chance to get their moment with Chubb. An Adairsville defender even dapped up Chubb after a play took him near the Bulldog legend.

Chubb earned accolades and fans every step along the way – including racking up 4,769 career rushing yards while at Georgia. A total which lands him only behind Herschel Walker in the record books.