After a resounding win to open the season, Georgia now gears up for its Week 2 battle against Western Kentucky at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network.

While the game itself will heavily favor the Bulldogs, who come in as -40.5 point favorites over the Hilltoppers, Saturday’s matchup will mark an historic moment in program history.

For the first time, UGA will be wearing all-white jerseys at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. This is the first time since 2020 that Georgia is wearing alternate uniforms of any variety - the last happening during the 2020 Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati.

The jerseys were revealed in a Glory Glory video on Aug. 4, showing UGA coach Kirby Smart bringing out safety KJ Bolden and tight end Lawson Luckie fully dressed in the new uniforms to surprise the team.

This all came to fruition back in the spring, when UGA coach Kirby Smart said that if Glory Glory, Georgia’s NIL collective, hit its subscriber goals, the team would wear the new threads in a game this fall.

Many players on the roster are somewhat familiar with the new uniforms after wearing them on recruiting visits, but veterans such as linebacker Chris Cole never expected to wear them in an actual game.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that at all, and I was so excited,” Cole said on Aug. 5. “I remember they popped out with the all-white on, and I’m so excited for that because, as a recruit, I used to love like coming here. Like I want the all-white, and that’s what I want to wear. So, I’m excited.”