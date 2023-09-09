ATHENS — Georgia will be without one of its defensive linemen on Saturday, as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was on a scooter with a boot on his left foot.

Ingram-Dawkins had been dealing with a foot injury at the start of August but he had returned to practice.

“Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has been dealing with a little bit of a navicular foot issue but it’s not a break or anything right now,” Smart previously said. “It’s a stress reaction that we’ve had to hold him out some and keep him out of activity some. But he should be cleared soon.”

Ingram-Dawkins played in Georgia’s first game of the season, a win over UT-Martin. He did not record any stats in the win. The redshirt sophomore played in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games last season.

Without Ingram-Dawkins, expect Georgia to lean more on Mykel Williams and Tramel Walthour at the defensive end position. Williams picked up Georgia’s lone sack in the win over UT-Martin.

“He carries himself well. He’s a leader, he’s very mature. Practices hard, plays hard, he’s what you want a football player to be,” Smart said of Williams this week. He’s tough, physical, does what you ask and he really handles coaching well. For a guy as talented as he is, he doesn’t think he has all the answers. I’m very pleased with where he is and we have to find a way to keep him healthy.”

Georgia offensive lineman Austin Blaske is also not expected to play on Saturday, as he is dealing with a lower-body injury. He had a noticeable limp while making his way through the DawgWalk before the game. Georgia started Earnest Greene at left tackle last week against UT-Martin.

Ladd McConkey is also not dressed out, as he continues to deal with a back injury. He missed Georgia’s game against UT-Martin

Georgia takes on Ball State on Saturday, with the game starting at noon ET.

Georgia football injury report