Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,027 (Sept. 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said during his Tuesday media availability that drew so much attention and why it may have come at the perfect time for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s ‘mic drop’ moment may have come at perfect time for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart fired back at those who would attempt to negatively recruit against his program, and the moment turned out to be one of the most entertaining comments from Smart during a press conference in recent memory.

I’ll explain on today’s show why it also may have come at a perfect time for UGA as the program flies below the radar with two game against lackluster opponents to begin the season.

15-minute mark: I discuss the return of wide receiver Marcus-Rosemy Jacksaint and describe the impact he could make on the Bulldogs offense.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a discussion about the possible Playoff implications with the Texas-Alabama game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.