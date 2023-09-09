ATHENS — The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on Ball State on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Below you can find live updates, the latest score, analysis and injury news for the game.

Georgia football enters the game 1-0, having beaten UT-Martin 48-7.

9 a.m. ET: Georgia is expected to be a healthier team when they take the field on Saturday against Ball State.

The Bulldogs were without several key contributors in the Week 1 win over Ball State. Georgia is expected to have both running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. Milton has been battling a hamstring injury while Edwards has a knee injury. Milton did lead the team in rushing yards last week.

At wide receiver, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will return to action after missing last week’s game due to internal team discipline. Head coach Kirby Smart thinks Rosemy-Jacksaint’s presence will have a big impact on quarterback Carson Beck.

“It really helps Carson’s confidence,” Smart said. “That’s one of the things about having Marcus around. It’s like (let’s out a deep breath), Marcus knows every fast ball play, Marcus knows exactly what to do when he checks, Marcus knows the route tree. Marcus gives you comfort as a quarterback that he’s going to do it right. Now just the physicality and blocking because he’s more than a blocker. He goes up and makes plays on the ball.”

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be a game-time decision on Saturday, as he continues to battle a back injury.

The Bulldogs still won 48-7 last week against UT-Martin in Beck’s first career start. Beck is hoping to have a better outing this time around. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 294 yards. Beck didn’t turn the ball over in the win, while rushing for a touchdown and passing for a touchdown as well.

“I thought Carson played really well. I thought he played composed,” Smart said. “I’m trying to think of the throws that were just awful or erratic and I didn’t see that. Now, the one third down, he admittedly threw the ball a little bit behind, thinking Dom (Dominic Lovett) was sitting down. Dom broke in, which Dom was correct. He missed him on that throw. Outside of that, there’s going to be incompletions in games.

“There’s going to be looks that maybe they fool you with that you didn’t see in the week in the scouting report but his run-check game, his carrying out his fakes, his decisions in the pocket, him throwing the ball away. I mean, I thought the guy, for a first start, did well.”

Georgia football-Ball State: Injury news

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- out

Jackson Meeks, foot -- out

De’Nylon Morrissette -- groin

Chris Peal, toe -- doubtful

Austin Blaske, lower body -- questionable

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- probable

Kendall Milton, hamstring -- probable

Daijun Edwards, knee -- probable

Smael Mondon, foot -- probable

Georgia football-Ball State game time for Week 2 game

Georgia football will take on Ball State at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Georgia football-Ball State TV channel for Week 2 game

Georgia football-Ball State will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will broadcast the game.

For those who have Spectrum Charter and are unable to watch the game, the SEC has released the following statement.

“As negotiations continue between Charter Communications and Disney Entertainment, Spectrum cable customers who are seeking SEC programming on ESPN channels, including SEC Network, can easily find and sign up for ESPN channels across all other major TV streaming providers like DirecTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV.”

How to stream Georgia football-Ball State Week 2 game