ATHENS — Georgia completed its second practice of the week, giving Kirby Smart a better idea of where things stand with Georgia’s offensive line.

Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene both missed the Austin Peay game due to injury.

Smart added he’ll have a better idea of how healthy Gaston and Greene are after reviewing the practice tape.

“They’re both done some individual work and against scout and things,” Smart said of Gaston and Greene “They moved around pretty good in individual.”

With Gaston out, Georgia rotated between Micahel Uini and Dontrell Glover at right guard. Uini ended up outsnapping Glover but that is due in part to Uini also playing right tackle.

Jah Jackson started in place of Greene but was replaced by Bo Hughley in the second half. Smart stated Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury.

Gaston is dealing with a knee injury, while Greene has deal with a back injury to this point.

Georgia has had two different starting offensive lines through the opening two games, with injuries being a factor.

“A lot of guys played over there, which was the intent coming into the game with the temperature being as hot as it was and the weather,” Smart said on Monday. “We felt like we would play some guys there and kinda see how guys did, see how guys played. It’s been a rotating kinda deal all throughout camp. We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup during camp that has made us kinda platoon that side.”

Left tackle Monroe Freeling and left guard Micah Morris have started the first two games on the left side, while Drew Bobo has manned the center position.

Georgia will put out an availability report on Wednesday at 8 p.m. heading into the game. An availability report will be provided on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before the game.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report