Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation prior to fall camp

By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update regarding some players who are still limited by injury at the start of fall camp.

The biggest names to know are inside linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson. Both suffered foot injuries at the conclusion of spring practice and have spent most of the summer working their way back from injury.

Those two will be limited to start fall camp. Smart said they are able to run but not full-speed practicing. Smart said they are ahead of schedule compared to five six weeks ago.

Mykel Williams should be able to practice some as he makes his way back from foot surgery but he will be limited in some capacity. Tyrion Ingram-Dawins is also dealing with a foot injury but it is not broken.

Smart also added there are a few players dealing with hamstrings, which is common coming out of summer training.

With Mondon injured, look for Xavian Sorey, EJ Lightsey and Jalon Walker to earn some extra playing time and reps while Mondon recovers. Georgia does bring back starting linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson as well.

At running back, freshman Roderick Robinson should earn some extra work. Georgia has seniors in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, who will be Georgia’s top two ball carriers provided they remain healthy. Both dealt with minor injuries in the spring.

Running back Andrew Paul is able to practice but he will do so in a large brace. He tore his ACL last August.

A number of players who missed spring practice will be back on the practice field. Marvin Jones Jr. (shoulder), Jalon Walker (shoulder) and Dan Jackson (foot) are all back practicing. Conditioning will be a major focus for them in the early going.

Georgia won’t go full pads until next week as the Bulldogs get acclimated. The Bulldogs will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday, August 12.

The Bulldogs will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 when they host UT-Martin. Injury prevention will be key for Georgia during this month, as the Bulldogs traditionally hold their most physical practices of the season.

Georgia football injury report

  • Smael Mondon, linebacker -- foot, limited
  • Branson Robinson, running back -- foot, limited
  • Mykel Williams -- foot, limited
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, limited
  • Marvin Jones Jr. -- shoulder, full participant
  • Jalon Walker -- shoulder, full participant
  • Dan Jackson -- foot, full participant
  • Andrew Paul -- knee, full participant
