Football is a funny game sometimes. The best teams don’t win. A bounce here. An injury there. A curious offsides call that somehow gets past the eye test.

Maybe a Big-12 official rewriting the rulebook for one of their conference’s cash cows seven months later.

That’s why they still have to play the games.

Kirby Smart’s most talented teams are still on the way in Athens. That comes from the perspective of a reporter that has seen every brick of this budding dynasty builds since 2015, that is going to happen.

The players are going to be better. The mindsets are going to be right. The ‘Dawgs have not just found the guys, they’ve stacked up the right “Georgia guys” to ensure brotherhood + connection + composure + toughness + resiliency are going to be there.

Will they win five titles in a row? Nope. Nobody can say that.