How might that be different? How does that go beyond just an exact tally of star rankings and highly-rated guys on the internet?
It means Georgia could weather the loss of a key EDGE rusher in the playoffs better. The ‘Dawgs have seen that happen almost annually over the years so far in Smart’s time. It means they will have four or five future NFL guys at every defensive position instead of just two or three.
The Georgia defenses of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were good at shutting down almost of college football. Yet when they met a 2019 LSU, a 2020/2021 Alabama or a 2022 Ohio State they still gave up explosives and points.
It will always be tough to stop those truly elite offenses, but the forecast here is Georgia will contain those teams better. Those high-powered offenses will strain to get to 30 points in future matchups instead of putting up 40-plus.
The future Georgia defenses will be able to run and hit and cover and tackle and get home with just four or five when needed a lot more often. They’ll match those slippery slot receivers with more all-around defensive backs that look and play like Javon Bullard and clock 4.4s in the 40.
That’s what I see happening in Athens. That’s what I see as being different. The stacks of talent that Georgia has piled up in the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes lead me to that hypothesis.