Georgia team captain Jamaree Salyer fires back at Alabama players: ‘The game is over’

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer wasn’t having any of the talk coming from Alabama players about what the Tide “could” or “would” have done in the CFP Championship Game had its players stayed healthy.

Smart said there were some brutal truths revealed in a 41-24 loss to Alabama that derailed the Bulldogs’ once-perfect season, and the level of buy-in from players like Salyer enabled Georgia to put those sobering realities to work.

It took years of hard work to get the big trophy, and a long look in the mirror the day after the SEC Championship Game, compliments of some real talk from coach Kirby Smart.

Fact is, Salyer knows just how much hard work the Bulldogs put into winning the school’s first college football championship in 41 years, and he wasn’t about to waste his breath on anyone trying to discredit Georgia football.

The result, of course, was a 33-18 win over that same Crimson Tide program five weeks later at Lucas Oil Stadium in the CFP Championship Game, one block over from where Salyer met with the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

“It was kind of one of those things where Coach Smart sat us down as a leadership group and as a team, and looked at those sober truths, and one of them was that we were out of shape,” Salyer said, asked about how UGA committed itself to extra work after the SEC title game.

Smart had never detailed what those brutal truths were, specifically, but Salyer had no problem going down the list.

A team captain and respective veteran, Salyer has been the most consistent voice on the offense, to the extent Smart chose him to speak on behalf of that side of the ball at the team’s national championship celebration.

Salyer, however, was also the choice to speak during the tough times and make sure the messages were received.

It wasn’t just that the Bulldogs’ felt winded in the SEC title game loss to Alabama, Salyer explained.