Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: 3 things to know about the Georgia wide receiver ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a wide receiver from Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rosemy-Jacksaint emerged as a valuable target for Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett during his time in Athens and is likely to be taken in the sixth round of the 2024 season.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has no problem doing the dirty work

Rosemy-Jacksaint first earned his playing time in part because he was such a willing blocker. He contributed as a freshman in 2020 and took on a larger role during the 2021 season.

Rosemy-Jacksaint played a key role in Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama. On what proved to be Georgia’s final offensive touchdown, Rosemy-Jacksaint sealed off Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and cleared a path for Brock Bowers to score a touchdown.

In addition to being a willing blocker, Rosemy-Jacksaint earned rave reviews for his ability on special teams. He will be able to help a team because of his winning ways. Rosemy-Jacksaint won two national championships during his time in Athens.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was a key leader for the Georgia program

Rosemy-Jacksaint was voted as a team captain for Georgia during his final season with the program.

As a senior, Rosemy-Jacksaint had his most productive season. He caught 34 passes for 535 yards and 4 touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Rosemy-Jacksaint possesses strong hands and is able to win through contact. While he is not the fastest player, he is able to win and make plays through contact.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint overcame a nasty ankle injury

Of all the touchdowns Rosemy-Jacksaint scored in college, his favorite is his first. It came during his freshman season in a game against Florida.

But as Rosemy-Jacksaint crossed into the endzone, he also fractured his ankle and thus ended his season.

It was a difficult moment for someone who had been an elite prospect coming out of high school after a stellar career at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. But battling back from that season-ending injury taught Rosemy-Jacksaint a lot about overcoming adversity. He believes that moment, as difficult as it was, helped him become the player he did at Georgia.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 2024 NFL Draft Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10-inches

Vertical: 35-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-11

Draft range: Fifth round to seventh round

What Kirby Smart said about Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

“Marcus Rosemy is one of the toughest kids I’ve been around. Played through injury, had a horrific injury as a freshman, bounced back from that. Total culture, team player, believes in the team first. Never complained once about not getting the ball. Dominant on special teams. I think that stuck out to a lot of these coaches here.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: 3 things to know about the Georgia wide receiver ahead of 2024 NFL Draft