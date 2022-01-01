Jamaree Salyer after his matchup against Michigan pass rush: ‘I’m always excited to rise to the occasion’
Jamaree Salyer heard a lot about Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in the lead up to the Orange Bowl. The duo combined for over 25 sacks during the regular season, with Hutchinson finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting.
Salyer made it known he was going to give his best before the game and that he embraced the challenge of facing Michigan’s dominant edge rushers.
It wasn’t a perfect night for Salyer, as he was called for multiple penalties including a facemask and a chop block. Salyer himself wasn’t kind in assessing his own game.
“Probably a B-,C+ somewhere in there. We went back and forth,” Salyer said. “I tried to push myself to try and be perfect but obviously that can’t always happen. I know we got some getting better to do.”
Hutchinson and Salyer will likely see each other again at the NFL level. The Michigan pass rusher is still going to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, even with the disappointing end to his Michigan career.
Salyer himself likely helped his draft stock immensely, even if he does ultimately move over to guard at the NFL level.
“They’re a very good football team. They executed more than us today,” Hutchinson said. “So I think that’s what it comes down to.”
The Georgia captain’s assignment doesn’t get any easier in the national championship game, as the Bulldogs will take on Alabama and Will Anderson. Salyer played well earlier this season against Anderson, especially when considering the Georgia left tackle was playing on a bad foot at that point.
Anderson picked up another 2.0 sacks in Alabama’s win over Cincinnati, pushing his nation-best total to 17.5 sacks on the season.
For Salyer, his prep for the national championship game will be more of the same. It’s why he’s become the rock of the Georgia offensive line and key voice for the Bulldogs.
Even if everyone is going to want to talk about the pass rusher he is lining up against.
“The trio of Hutchinson, Ojabo and Anderson are all good players,” Salyer said. “I’m always excited to rise to the occasion.”
Jamaree Salyer grades his performance in win over Michigan
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- ‘A physical, more dominant front’: Social media enjoys punishing Georgia football win over Michigan
- Jim Harbaugh: Georgia gave Michigan ‘heckuva football fight’ in Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal
- Report card: Georgia delivers sweet performance in Orange Bowl 34-11 win over Michigan
- Kirby Smart stiff arms Gatorade bath because Alabama is next
- Derion Kendrick, Georgia defense find redemption against Michigan: ‘This is what it led to’
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett delivers MVP performance in 34-11 Orange Bowl win over Michigan
- Georgia puts squeeze on Michigan in Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal, 34-11
- Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs crush Michigan, advance to national championship game
UGA News
- Jamaree Salyer after his matchup against Michigan pass rush: ‘I’m always excited to rise to the occasion’
- ‘A physical, more dominant front’: Social media enjoys punishing Georgia football win over Michigan
- Jim Harbaugh: Georgia gave Michigan ‘heckuva football fight’ in Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal
- Kirk Herbstreit compliments UGA’s dominance
- Todd McShay on James Cook: ‘Most underrated RB’ in NFL Draft