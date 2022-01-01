Jamaree Salyer after his matchup against Michigan pass rush: ‘I’m always excited to rise to the occasion’

Salyer made it known he was going to give his best before the game and that he embraced the challenge of facing Michigan’s dominant edge rushers.

Jamaree Salyer heard a lot about Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in the lead up to the Orange Bowl. The duo combined for over 25 sacks during the regular season, with Hutchinson finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting.

It wasn’t a perfect night for Salyer, as he was called for multiple penalties including a facemask and a chop block. Salyer himself wasn’t kind in assessing his own game.

“Probably a B-,C+ somewhere in there. We went back and forth,” Salyer said. “I tried to push myself to try and be perfect but obviously that can’t always happen. I know we got some getting better to do.”

Hutchinson and Salyer will likely see each other again at the NFL level. The Michigan pass rusher is still going to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, even with the disappointing end to his Michigan career.

Salyer himself likely helped his draft stock immensely, even if he does ultimately move over to guard at the NFL level.

“They’re a very good football team. They executed more than us today,” Hutchinson said. “So I think that’s what it comes down to.”

The Georgia captain’s assignment doesn’t get any easier in the national championship game, as the Bulldogs will take on Alabama and Will Anderson. Salyer played well earlier this season against Anderson, especially when considering the Georgia left tackle was playing on a bad foot at that point.