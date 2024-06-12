clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
BREAKING: 4-star WR target Talyn Taylor commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Talyn Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the No. 71 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football-UMass game time, TV network announced as SEC reveals more …
The SEC has announced the game time for Georgia’s Nov. 23 game against UMass, as the Bulldogs and Minutemen will start at 12:45 p.m. ET. The SEC Network will broadcast the …
Connor Riley
Georgia running back room ranked No. 2 in college football, as optimism …
Georgia’s running back room is going to look different in 2024. Not only are Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton off to the NFL but former running backs coach Dell McGee is now …
Connor Riley
ESPN analyst shares one skill that ‘will always be a challenge’ for …
Expectations are high for Carson Beck entering the 2024 college football season. Beck is expected to be the No. 1 quarterback in the sport, as he returns for the 2024 season.
Connor Riley
