The SEC has announced the game time for Georgia’s Nov. 23 game against UMass, as the Bulldogs and Minutemen will start at 12:45 p.m. ET. The SEC Network will broadcast the game.

The game against UMass will be Georgia’s penultimate home game of the season, with the Nov. 29 game against Georgia Tech coming the week after.

Georgia last played UMass in 2018, with Georgia winning 66-27.

The SEC also announced game windows for Georgia’s five remaining games. All of those games will be flexed, meaning they will either be broadcast in the afternoon window (3:30-4:30) or evening window (6-8). Those games are home against Auburn on Oct. 5, home against Mississippi State on Oct. 12, at Texas on Oct. 19, at Ole Miss on Nov. 9 and home against Tennessee on Nov. 16.

Georgia’s game times against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida and Georgia Tech were previously announced. With the schedule being announced, Georgia will have three games that air in the early window, as the Clemson game starts at Noon ET in Atlanta. The home opener against Tennessee Tech is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the Bulldogs will have a tough schedule in the upcoming season.

Georgia football 2024 schedule