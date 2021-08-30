Georgia football veteran tight end John FitzPatrick ‘good to go’ for Clemson game
ATHENS — Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick says he’s “good to go” for the season-opening game against Clemson.
The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 3-ranked Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
“I’m really excited, right now we have our first Monday practice — I’m excited to attack this practice this week,” FitzPatrick said on a Monday Zoom call. “There’s tons of excitement around the team and the locker room, and we feel ready.
“I’m good to go, and I’m excited to contribute through the run game and pass game and all facets of the game.”
Having FitzPatrick is key for the Bulldogs, as he quickly built a rapport with JT Daniels last season, finishing his 2020 campaign with a career-high 4 catches for 41 yards in the 24-21 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
FitzPatrick said he “dinged up” his foot a little but said he was still able to take part in practices.
“I’ve just been on the bikes and working with Mr. Ron (Courson), I’ve been practicing the whole time.”
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound FitzPatrick is an important piece for the Georgia offense with his dual-threat abilities as a blocker and a passer.
The Bulldogs have several different offensive formations, but the double tight-end package -- which features freshman Brock Bowers -- could be one of the more effective.
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, who has a foot injury and underwent surgery, is not expected to play against Clemson.
“I think the tight end room is ready, I know the tight end room is ready,” FitzPatrick said. “Injuries will happen here and there, but it’s always a ‘next man up’ mentality.”
