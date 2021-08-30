Georgia football veteran tight end John FitzPatrick ‘good to go’ for Clemson game

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 3-ranked Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

ATHENS — Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick says he’s “good to go” for the season-opening game against Clemson.

“I’m really excited, right now we have our first Monday practice — I’m excited to attack this practice this week,” FitzPatrick said on a Monday Zoom call. “There’s tons of excitement around the team and the locker room, and we feel ready.

“I’m good to go, and I’m excited to contribute through the run game and pass game and all facets of the game.”

Having FitzPatrick is key for the Bulldogs, as he quickly built a rapport with JT Daniels last season, finishing his 2020 campaign with a career-high 4 catches for 41 yards in the 24-21 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

FitzPatrick said he “dinged up” his foot a little but said he was still able to take part in practices.

“I’ve just been on the bikes and working with Mr. Ron (Courson), I’ve been practicing the whole time.”

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound FitzPatrick is an important piece for the Georgia offense with his dual-threat abilities as a blocker and a passer.