Georgia’s mind-blowing NFL Combine performances take on national, historical significance
INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgia football is enjoying quite an encore at Lucas Oil Stadium this week with 14 Bulldogs essentially taking over the 2022 NFL Combine.
Less than two months after winning the CFP Championship Game over Alabama by a 33-18 count in the self-styled “Crossroads of America,” Georgia football stars are pulling away from the field on the 40-yard track.
On Friday night, Zamir White (4.40) and James Cook (4.42) blazed 40 times superior to such former Georgia RB greats as Nick Chubb, D’Andre Swift, Knowshon Moreno and Todd Gurley.
Seventh-year coach Kirby Smart has put an emphasis on speed, to be sure, with two of three fastest Georgia combine times coming from his recruits, Eric Stokes (4.25, 2021) and Mecole Hardman (4.33, 2019) sandwiched around Keith Marshall (4.31, 2016).
Here’s a look at how the 2022 NFL Combine Bulldogs stack up with some of the top Georgia players in recent memory in the 40-yard dash:
Pickens among other UGA NFL wideouts
2022 WR George Pickens 4.47
2011 WR A.J. Green 4.48
2018 WR Javon Wims 4.53
2019 WR Riley Ridley 4.58
RBU’s fastest runners
2022 RB Zamir White 4.40
2022 RB James Cook 4.42
2020 RB D’Andre Swift 4.49
2018 RB Nick Chubb 4.52
Dawgs in pursuit
2022 DT Devonte Wyatt 4.77
2022 DT Jordan Davis 4.78
2019 RB Elijah Holyfield 4.78
2014 QB Aaron Murray 4.84
Travon Walker’s 40-yard burst
