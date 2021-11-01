Kearis Jackson after his touchdown catch against Florida: ‘I’m back’

Georgia football-Kearis Jackson-Florida
10/30/21 - Jacksonville - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) signals a first down after a catch during the first half of the annual NCCA Georgia vs Florida game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Missouri: Live updates, injury report, practice for...
Leave a Comment