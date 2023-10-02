The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the SEC game.

Georgia football is 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play. The Wildcats are also unbeaten and coming off a 33-14 win over Florida.

Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, practice notes for Week 6

11:40 a.m. ET: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and two players will speak to reporters on Monday.

Georgia is coming off its shakiest performance of the season after beating Auburn 27-20 this past Saturday. Kentucky meanwhile had no problem running over Florida, as the Wildcats delivered their best performance of the season in beating the Gators.

The two teams meet on Saturday as two of the final three unbeaten teams in the SEC East. The winner of this game likely has the inside track to winning the division and thus getting to Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs have never lost to Kentucky since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach but the Wildcats have given Georgia some close calls of late, including a 16-6 game last season.

“I’m proud of the way we competed, and we’ve got to continue to get better. That’s the most important thing for our team. There were a lot of things we did wrong. A lot of things we did well. But we’re not going to get where we want to go if we don’t get better, so that’s the biggest thing.”

Georgia has won the SEC East in five of Smart’s seven seasons in Athens. The Bulldogs have won each of their first two SEC games but Georgia has also trailed by double digits in each of the contests.

This will be Georgia’s first SEC night game since the 2021 season.

Georgia football injury report for Kentucky

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Kelton Smith Jr., undisclosed -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Pearce Spurlin, AC joint -- questionable

Javon Bullard, ankle -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- probable

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- probable

Georgia football-Kentucky game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Kentucky TV channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ESPN.