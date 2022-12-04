Dawgnation Logo
Kirby Smart explains why return of AD Mitchell is so important for Georgia football offense

Georgia football-AD Mitchell-Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) is shown before their NCAA football game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Kirby Smart and AD Mitchell now share a Georgia record. The Georgia wide receiver and head coach are now 1-for-1 all-time on pass attempts, with both converting their completions into two-point conversions.

“Me and A.D. have something that you’ll never have,” Smart said to Stetson Bennett on Saturday. “We’re both career passing record(-holders) at UGA. Two-point conversions, dropped the snap, one for one. You and (Mike) Bobo are behind me. It’s me and A.D.”

Georgia finished the game with 274 passing yards, with many of those coming in the first half. Bennett had just five pass attempts in the second half with Georgia being up comfortably.

Mitchell was a huge part of Georgia’s playoff run last season, as he caught touchdown passes in each of Georgia’s wins. He caught a touchdown pass in the season-opener against Oregon but that is his only one to date this season.

Georgia did see Ladd McConkey exit the game with a knee injury that Smart told reporters was related to lingering knee soreness from McConkey. The redshirt sophomore is Georgia’s leading wide receiver this season, though Brock Bowers does have more receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns than any pass catcher on the Georgia team.

Smart was impressed with how Mitchell handled himself on Saturday, beyond just his pass to Washington. While he hasn’t played enough snaps to be a veteran, he’s no stranger to playing in big games at this point.

“He’s worked so hard to get back and tried so hard to have a role,” Smart said. “I thought he did a really good job emotionally last night, not being up and down, because he’s a kid that wants to do -- he’s so energetic, he wants to do well, and sometimes he pressed. Last night he settled into the flow of the game nice, and it was nice to get him out there.”

Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on Ohio State, AD Mitchell

