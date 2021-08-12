Todd Monken: ‘You can hand the ball to’ Georgia TE Brock Bowers, a most interesting weapon

ATHENS — Georgia has several options on offense this season, but there might not be a more interesting one than freshman Brock Bowers. Others will touch the ball more, some in a more explosive or powerful fashion.

But the variety of ways Todd Monken plans to use the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bowers should keep defenses on their toes against what promises to be a very versatile Georgia offense. “You have Brock Bowers who is a consummate ‘F,’ " said Monken, referring to the H-Back-like position Bowers will perform out of, lining up tight, split wide, or even in the backfield. “You can hand the ball to him if you wanted to, he played fullback in high school.” Bowers’ speed is sure to catch defenders off guard, as he’s clocked a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash. WATCH: Sentell’s Intel, breaking down ‘unicorn’ Brock Bowers The California high school product was likely one of the players UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was referring to earlier this week when he talked about the challenges the tight ends are receivers pose.

“We’ve got a lot of big bodies that can go down, catch the ball in space,” Lanning said. “The biggest thing is they make contested catches and they run really, really well.” Others will touch the ball more, some in a more explosive or powerful fashion. And, while history suggests incoming players take a while to settle into collegiate offenses, Bowers is of a different mold. “He’s another guy that’s a really diligent worker,” Monken said. “He’ll run himself into the ground with how hard he works, runs and competes. Bowers, who carried a 4.33 GPA in high school, didn’t get a senior year of high school because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but it’s worth noting that as a junior 14 of his 39 catches went for touchdowns and he averaged 28.2 yards per reception. In addition to playing tight end, Bowers lined up as a running back, as Monken noted, as well as at linebacker, receiver and punt returner.

Incoming transfer Arik Gilbert provided a similar matchup problem for defenses last season at LSU in a comparable role. Kirby Smart said Gilbert wants to work at the ‘X’ receiver position for Georgia, where he would share reps with freshman Adonai Mitchell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. The Bulldogs open the season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

