Georgia coach Kirby Smart reflects on father’s impact on his career path

ATHENS — Father’s Day weekend was a time to reflect and celebrate for many, including Georgia football coach Kirby Smart.
Smart, who has led the Bulldogs’ to consecutive national championships, recently reflected that he would not be in this position without his father, Sonny.
But former SEC Player of the Year and Georgia head coach Ray Goff once revealed the respect for Sonny Smart was part of what opened the door for Kirby’s recruitment out of South Georgia.
“Sonny was on Ralph Jones’ coaching staff, and we all had gotten along real well,” Goff told DawgNation. “Sonny was a go-getter and he’s known all over, but we were down there a lot because we enjoyed being around good people and good players. We obviously got to know each other even better through Kirby.”
Goff, like Kirby Smart, is a believer the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
“You go back hundreds of years ago and a carpenter passed that down to his son, and he taught his son how to be a carpenter because he learned from him,” Smart said while reflecting with Drew Bannon on The Growth Project Podcast.
“I feel like growing up I was at the football office — we called it the field house — so I was at the field house probably every day from the time I was 8 until I was 16,” He said. “I didn’t go home after school, I went to the field house, and so I grew up around coaches and football and was very comfortable with it.”
Smart took note of how his father handled things and managed people.
The Georgia head coach has acknowledged learning much about big-time college football program structure from Saban, but the nuances that make him who he is came from Sonny.
“He’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way,” Smart said before the title game. “Control the controlables. The moment’s never too big if you’re prepared. And I always watched the way he prepared our teams and our staff in high school. He was a very wise man, a man of few words. I tried to follow his mantra as a coach.
“I’ve certainly evolved from going to coach for other people, but a lot of my core beliefs came from the way he ran our programs in high school.”
Still, Smart didn’t consider coaching until he was sure he had exhausted his opportunities to play at the professional level.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after I got cut from the Indianapolis Colts,” Smart said. “Coach (Jim) Donnan gave me an opportunity so I jumped into that career.
“I didn’t grow up aspiring to be a coach, probably didn’t think enough about it. But I get up aspiring to compete and be successful in whatever I did.”
Smart has certainly done that in rising to the top of the collegiate coaching ranks as he enters his eighth season leading the Georgia football program.
