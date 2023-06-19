Georgia coach Kirby Smart reflects on father’s impact on his career path

Smart, who has led the Bulldogs’ to consecutive national championships, recently reflected that he would not be in this position without his father, Sonny.

But former SEC Player of the Year and Georgia head coach Ray Goff once revealed the respect for Sonny Smart was part of what opened the door for Kirby’s recruitment out of South Georgia.

“Sonny was on Ralph Jones’ coaching staff, and we all had gotten along real well,” Goff told DawgNation. “Sonny was a go-getter and he’s known all over, but we were down there a lot because we enjoyed being around good people and good players. We obviously got to know each other even better through Kirby.”

Goff, like Kirby Smart, is a believer the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“You go back hundreds of years ago and a carpenter passed that down to his son, and he taught his son how to be a carpenter because he learned from him,” Smart said while reflecting with Drew Bannon on The Growth Project Podcast.

RELATED: How Kirby Smart has modified championship player management skills

“I feel like growing up I was at the football office — we called it the field house — so I was at the field house probably every day from the time I was 8 until I was 16,” He said. “I didn’t go home after school, I went to the field house, and so I grew up around coaches and football and was very comfortable with it.”