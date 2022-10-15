Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey exits Vanderbilt game with injury

Ladd McConkey set up a Georgia scoring drive with a 38-yard punt return. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — An already thin wide receiver group suffered another blow on Saturday, as Ladd McConkey exited the game after going down on a third-quarter reception.

The injury appeared to be a leg injury, with McConkey immediately going down and being helped to the injury tent with assistance from Georgia’s head trainer Ron Courson. McConkey did exit the medical tent and still had his helmet with him.

McConkey was Georgia’s leading receiver on the day, turning four receptions into 49 yards for the Bulldogs.

The Georgia redshirt sophomore also doubles as the punt returner for Georgia. He had 30 punt return yards in the game against Vanderbilt.

Without McConkey, look for Georgia to turn more to Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock as options to replicate McConkey’s skillset.

Georgia has yet to play Arian Smith and AD Mitchell in the game, though both have dressed out. The two receivers have been dealing with ankle injuries, though each played last week against Auburn.

The Bulldogs do have an off week before playing against Florida on Oct. 29. Georgia holds a 31-0 lead with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter.

