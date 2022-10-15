Georgia football Live Blog: Leaders and captains ready to be heard

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has built Georgia into a No. 1-ranked program with his leadership, but the head coach points out it’s important that trickles down. “Championship teams are led by the players,” Smart said this week in the days leading up to today’s game with Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m. SEC Network). “You obviously have the coaches, but a player-led team is a team that both the coaches and players want so having those leaders on the field and off the field as well is crucial for a championship team.”

Georgia selected Brock Bowers, Zion Logue, Warren McClendon and Jack Podlesny as its game captains for the Commodores. But, Smart indicated on his coaches’ show, there will be plenty of other voices heard. “Vocal leaders on the team? I’d go Nolan (Smith), Kenny (McIntosh), Sedrick Van Pran and Chris Smith,” Smart said, answering a question from the audience. “It boils back down to your guys that have been playing the longest, and have been involved the longest,” he said. “That helps gain confidence and credibility “But it doesn’t limit us to those guys.” Smart said Stetson Bennett, who has never been a game captain, is also a leader.

“Stetson is another one, he’s done a tremendous job of keeping confidence by the way he’s played,” Smart said. “Guys trust and know he’s very intelligent, and he carries that over into practice.” Georgia will be missing a few key players against Vanderbilt. Other Bulldogs with bumps and bruises who might be capable of playing could be held out to get the added benefit of an extra week of healing. Georgia has a bye next week before its next game against Florida on Nov. 5 in Jacksonville. Stetson Bennett (shoulder), probable Trezman Marshall (knee), probable

Ladd McConkey (foot), probable Arik Gilbert (personal), questionable Adonai Mitchell (anke/thumb), questionable Smael Mondon (ankle), questionable Kendall Milton (groin), questionable Chaz Chambliss (hamstring), questionable

Earnest Greene (undisclosed) questionable C.J. Washington (neck), out Jalen Carter (knee), out Andrew Paul (knee), out

