Georgia football Live Blog: Leaders and captains ready to be heard

Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
Sat, 10/15 on SEC Network @7:30 ET
(2) Georgia
  • Navy
    34
    Final
    SMU
    40
    UTSA
    30
    Final
    Florida International
    10
  • Colgate
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:06
    Army
    28
    Miami (OH)
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Bowling Green
    7
    Minnesota
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Illinois
    13
    (10) Penn State
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:37
    (4) Michigan
    13
  • Old Dominion
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Coastal Carolina
    7
    Auburn
    14
    2nd QTR
    4:02
    (9) Ole Miss
    21
    (19) Kansas
    14
    2nd QTR
    1:55
    Oklahoma
    35
    Iowa State
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Texas
    14
  • Central Michigan
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Akron
    7
    Miami (FL)
    10
    2nd QTR
    8:09
    Virginia Tech
    0
    Buffalo
    3
    1st QTR
    00:46
    UMass
    0
    UConn
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Ball State
  • California
    Sat, 10/15 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    Colorado
    Maryland
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Indiana
    (1) Alabama
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (8) Tennessee
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Liberty
  • Texas State
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Troy
    Arkansas
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (16) BYU
    Charlotte
    Sat, 10/15 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    (7) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 10/15 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (17) TCU
  • Northern Illinois
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    (14) North Carolina State
    Sat, 10/15 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (22) Syracuse
    Kent State
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Toledo
  • Ohio
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Michigan
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 10/15 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Michigan State
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    James Madison
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
  • Tulane
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida
    Arizona
    Sat, 10/15 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    (21) Washington
    Rice
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    (25) LSU
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 10/15 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Utah State
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    Stanford
    Sat, 10/15 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
  • (5) Clemson
    Sat, 10/15 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Florida State
    Nebraska
    Sat, 10/15 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
    (23) Mississippi State
    Sat, 10/15 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (13) Kentucky
    Memphis
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    East Carolina
  • (6) USC
    Sun, 10/16 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (11) Utah
    New Mexico
    Sun, 10/16 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    North Carolina
    Sun, 10/16 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Duke
    Washington State
    Sun, 10/16 on Pac-12 Network @1:00 AM ET
    Oregon State
  • Air Force
    Sun, 10/16 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    UNLV
    San Jose State
    Sun, 10/16 on Fox Sports 2 @2:45 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Nevada
    Sun, 10/16 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Georgia State
    Wed, 10/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Appalachian State
  • Troy
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Alabama
    Virginia
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Baylor
    40
    Final
    West Virginia
    43
    Temple
    13
    Final
    UCF
    70
  • Navy
    34
    Final
    SMU
    40
    UTSA
    30
    Final
    Florida International
    10
  • Colgate
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:06
    Army
    28
    Miami (OH)
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Bowling Green
    7
    Minnesota
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Illinois
    13
    (10) Penn State
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:37
    (4) Michigan
    13

Georgia football Live Blog: Leaders and captains ready to be heard

090322 Atlanta.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) celebrates his interception with linebacker Trezmen Marshall (15), defensive back Malaki Starks (24) and defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has built Georgia into a No. 1-ranked program with his leadership, but the head coach points out it’s important that trickles down.

“Championship teams are led by the players,” Smart said this week in the days leading up to today’s game with Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m. SEC Network). “You obviously have the coaches, but a player-led team is a team that both the coaches and players want so having those leaders on the field and off the field as well is crucial for a championship team.”

Georgia selected Brock Bowers, Zion Logue, Warren McClendon and Jack Podlesny as its game captains for the Commodores.

But, Smart indicated on his coaches’ show, there will be plenty of other voices heard.

“Vocal leaders on the team? I’d go Nolan (Smith), Kenny (McIntosh), Sedrick Van Pran and Chris Smith,” Smart said, answering a question from the audience.

“It boils back down to your guys that have been playing the longest, and have been involved the longest,” he said. “That helps gain confidence and credibility

“But it doesn’t limit us to those guys.”

Smart said Stetson Bennett, who has never been a game captain, is also a leader.

“Stetson is another one, he’s done a tremendous job of keeping confidence by the way he’s played,” Smart said. “Guys trust and know he’s very intelligent, and he carries that over into practice.”

Georgia will be missing a few key players against Vanderbilt.

Other Bulldogs with bumps and bruises who might be capable of playing could be held out to get the added benefit of an extra week of healing.

Georgia has a bye next week before its next game against Florida on Nov. 5 in Jacksonville.

Stetson Bennett (shoulder), probable

Trezman Marshall (knee), probable

Ladd McConkey (foot), probable

Arik Gilbert (personal), questionable

Adonai Mitchell (anke/thumb), questionable

Smael Mondon (ankle), questionable

Kendall Milton (groin), questionable

Chaz Chambliss (hamstring), questionable

Earnest Greene (undisclosed) questionable

C.J. Washington (neck), out

Jalen Carter (knee), out

Andrew Paul (knee), out

UGA News

NextGeorgia offense looks to snap out of first-quarter slump, strike …
Leave a Comment