Former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini announces transfer to SEC program

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Another former Bulldog will be remaining in the SEC, as Latavious Brini announced he would be playing his final season at Arkansas.

Brini is one of eight Bulldogs who have entered the transfer portal. He is the fifth player to find a new home and the third who will be staying in the SEC. Jalen Kimber is headed to Florida and wide receiver Justin Robinson is transferring to Mississippi State.

