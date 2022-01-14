Georgia safety Lewis Cine declares for 2022 NFL Draft
While Georgia will bring back one safety in Chris Smith, junior Lewis Cine announced on Friday that he will take his talents to the NFL, declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cine made his announcement via social media. The junior safety was named the defensive MVP of the National Championship game, as he finished with seven tackles.
