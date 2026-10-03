No. 2 Georgia takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Oklahoma 41-13 last week to move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. So far this season, the Bulldogs have a +166 scoring differential. This will be Georgia’s first time playing Jared Curtis – the 5-star QB was a one-time Georgia commit.

To introduce myself, this is Sarah Spencer (I cover Georgia and write our DawgNation newsletter). Feel free to join the comment section below to share your thoughts on the Bulldogs!

Georgia football live updates, analysis, score for Week 5 Vanderbilt matchup

Check back here for updates throughout the morning and afternoon!

Georgia football-Vanderbilt: Game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET start Saturday.

Georgia-Vanderbilt: TV Channel for Week 5 game

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Matt Schumacker, Aaron Murray and Taylor Davis will call the game.

Georgia-Vanderbilt: How to watch online, stream Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia-Vanderbilt: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 5 game

Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 50.5.

Georgia is 4-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia football injury report

Defensive back Tyriq Green (ankle) — out

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams (knee) — out

Offensive lineman Marcus Harrison (undisclosed) — out

Wide receiver Isiah Canion (right leg) — questionable

Running back Nate Frazier (ribs) — questionable

Outside linebacker Chase Linton (ankle) — questionable

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Vanderbilt

On playing Vanderbilt...

“Yeah, a lot of respect for (Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea). He’s one of the best voices in our room. He does a lot for college football. He’s super intelligent, and I enjoy the friendship I have with him and respect the job he does for really all of college football and the SEC, the way he represents us on different things. Started getting ready for these guys today. They’ve got a great program, a great team. Arguably should’ve made the playoffs last year with the record they had, teams they beat. He does a tremendous job there. They’re really a physical football team made in the same mold with a defensive coach as us.”

On what he has seen from Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis...

“Tremendous talent. Way better athletically than people give him credit for. I don’t know if anybody’s tackled him, with one person, tackled him yet. He’s strong. He’s quick. He’s powerful. He’s got great arm talent. Everything everybody thought has been true.”

On Lea’s defenses...

“Well, athletic. They’ve got twitchy guys. They’ve always had really good defensive players, in my opinion. They do a good job. They’re sound fundamentally. They play really hard. He’s got a defensive staff, but he’s also the head coach that’s a defensive guy and does a good job with them.”