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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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President Donald Trump announces he’ll attend Georgia-Alabama game
President Donald Trump announced on Friday night that he will be attending Georgia’s game against Alabama on Oct. 10.
Connor Riley
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Things to know: Vanderbilt believes ‘structured’ front can stop Georgia run
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea knows the drill when matched up against Kirby Smart’s Georgia teams, and it starts with stopping the Bulldogs’ run game.
Mike Griffith
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WATCH: Georgia readying to stay explosive against Vanderbilt
Georgia had plans this season to be more explosive offensively and right now is doing just that.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia football-Vanderbilt: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, …
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to …
Connor Riley
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Georgia, Florida share ‘Bloody Tuesday’ approach: SEC TV game times, picks
New Florida coach Jon Sumrall wants to make sure his Gators are for real, every week, with “Bloody Tuesday” practices.
Mike Griffith
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