Report: Former Georgia receiver with ‘special talent’ returning to play in SEC

Former Georgia receiver Matt Landers has found his way back to the SEC after a stop in Toledo, now headed for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Arkansas Rivals.com website broke the news earlier on Sunday, noting that Landers had recently taken an official visit to Fayetteville.

Georgia has two other former receivers at SEC schools, Jermaine Burton (Alabama) and Justin Robinson (Mississippi State). Former Bulldog Demetris Robertson plays at Auburn last season before going undrafted and signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Landers was noted at Georgia for very strong practice performances. UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett was a very big fan of Landers, vouching for his talents and abilities during spring drills three seasons ago. “He’s fast, he’s got great hands, he comes out of breaks great. He’s a special talent,” Bennett said. “He’s still trying to get everything together but, gosh, he’s really good. I love throwing to him. Nobody’s telling us to do that. We just believe in him.” Landers, unfortunately, was unable to carry that over to game days and was challenged by Coach Kirby Smart.

“Matt and I have had our differences on the practice field many of times and Matt has come a long way,” Smart said at the start of the 2019 season. “I think that Matt has finally figured out that ‘if I play special teams and I play well, then I have an opportunity to contribute on offense and maybe even get some balls’. “You earn the right to do that by how you compete, what you do, and he’s come a long way. I’m really proud of Matt and how he’s grown up.” Said Landers at the time, “He’s a pretty intense coach, but I adjusted well, and it is what it is.” RELATED: Matt Landers responds to Kirby Smart, ready to improve Landers went on to make 10 catches for 105 yards in 2019, including three catches in the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who landed former Georgia starting defensive back Latavious Brini through the portal earlier this offseason, knows exactly what he’s getting in Landers.

Ironically, Landers’ only catches of the 2020 season came in Georgia’s 37-10 season-opening win at Arkansas, when he made two receptions for 27 yards. Landers suffered a shoulder injury in the third game of the 2020 season and was in the transfer portal by the end of the month. Landers had 20 catches for 514 yards for the Rockets in the Mid-American Conference, averaging 25.7 yards per catch.

