Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Mike Bobo: ‘He is an unbelievable sounding board’
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is always looking to add to his coaching staff. Last year he brought in Will Muschamp to initially serve as an analyst. Muschamp eventually became an on-field coach after Scott Cochran had to step away from the team, with Muschamp now serving as the co-defensive coordinator.
Cochran is still on staff, serving as a special teams analyst and assisting the program. He’s not the only high-profile analyst on Georgia’s staff at the moment. Much like Muschamp a year ago, Smart brought another former Bulldog back to Athens in Mike Bobo.
“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Smart gave me to come back to my alma mater, the University of Georgia, to live in Athens. It’s been an awesome experience, obviously,” Muschamp said. “When I was an analyst, I wanted to do the best job I could do as an analyst.”
Bobo played at quarterback at Georgia where he was teammates with both Muschamp and Smart. He then coached at the school from 2001 through 2014, serving at first as the quarterbacks coach and eventually as the offensive coordinator from 2007 onward.
Georgia had some successful offenses in his tenure, with the 2014 offense averaging a stunning 41.3 points per game. That was better than what the Bulldogs did last season when Georgia averaged 38.6 points per game.
Bobo isn’t working in an on-field capacity and offensive coordinator Todd Monken is still very much in charge of things on that side of the ball. But Monken has appreciated Bobo’s input to this point, as he brings a fresh perspective to that side of the ball.
“Well first of all he is an unbelievable sounding board, like any other experienced coach that we bring in,” Monken said. “Whether it was last year, defensively with Will Muschamp or with us Buster Faulkner. Anybody you bring in is a sounding board.”
Related: Todd Monken pushes back against the idea the Georgia football offense must carry the defense in 2022
At the end of the day, Monken is still the head chef of the Georgia offense. And having someone with Bobo’s background and experience as a line cook is a pretty great luxury to have for the Georgia football program.
“Everybody that you have in your organization has to have value,” Smart said. “Well, where is their value? Where is their unique value? Is it recruiting, player development, or offensive game planning? Whatever that is, if they don’t have an elite trait that adds to it, they have to go. Somewhere in that, they have to have some reason why they are in our building. I don’t mean to end on that with Coach Bobo. He adds tremendous value in terms of being a sounding board for us.”
Todd Monken on the Georgia football offense, Mike Bobo
