First impressions: The most physically imposing Georgia players who stood out on Day One

ATHENS — The first look at the 2022 Georgia football team left an impression of another national championship contender. The athleticism bursting out of the ranks was overflowing in some position groups, most notably at tight end and outside linebacker.

Both offensive and defensive lines are mammoth in nature, each one of the giant players looking to be in game shape. Some of the bigger players in position groups stood out a bit more than others: 5 takeaways from Kirby Smart’s opening fall press conference Defensive Line Jalen Carter: It’s hard not to notice No. 88, particularly when it comes to how quickly his 6-3, 300-pound frame launches off the snap. UGA analyst Brent Rollins noted Carter tied No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker for team lead in QB Hurries last season “in 117 less pass rush snaps.” Mykel Williams: Freshmen don’t often jump out on a stacked roster like Georgia, but this 6-5, 265-pound 5-star had DawgNation recruiting analyst Jeff Sentell making Travon Walker comparisons. Linebackers

Nolan Smith: Smith is often aligned up front, utilizing the quickness that comes with being slightly undersized at 6-3, 235. Smith is raptor-like with his power, speed and pursuit, and could be working on a first-round grade. Marvin Jones is the new owner of the No. 7, and at 6-5, 250 he fills out the pads like the number’s defensive predecessor, first-round NFL pick Quay Walker. Offensive Line Amarius Mims: The 6-7, 330-pounder continues to look the part, and the belief is he will do his due diligence to learn the skills necessary to win a starting position. Tight ends The unit, as whole, appears transformational from a physical sense as well as the talents the “Big Three” of Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert have exhibited. Brock Bowers is a consensus preseason All-American and Georgia’s single-season receiving TD record holder, is the smallest at an athletic 6-4, 230.

Arik Gilbert, at 6-5, 255, has a Super-Hero build. Darnell Washington, 6-7, 275, has been referred to as “LeBron” by at least one opponent. Skill players Georgia has strong-looking, athletic skill position players as well, though their size isn’t quite as imposing, and they are better judged with the ball in their hands: • Carson Beck • Brock Vandagriff • Kenny McIntosh

• Kendall Milton • A.D. Mitchell • Kelee Ringo • Christopher Smith

