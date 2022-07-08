Report: Georgia football Top 10, catching up in SEC market size and value
ATHENS — The surprise addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten last week has triggered a great deal of speculation across the college football landscape of “What’s next?”
Many programs have been forced to take inventory, those of the less-established variety measuring their own self-worth.
Tradition is one thing, appeal is another, but the ultimate gauge seems to be market size.
This, based the the Big Ten’s addition of Rutgers and Maryland in 2014, which expanded the league’s TV footprint 33-percent at the time, and the SEC’s inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma (by 2025), which represents the No. 5 media market in the nation.
The Trojans and Bruins, both from the Los Angeles area, are from the No. 2 television market in the nation.
According to recently compiled data from Zach Miller, the Big Ten already had the most-watched team in the land (based on 2015-19 numbers) in its conference — The Ohio State.
Current SEC teams, meanwhile occupied the No. 2 (Alabama), No. 5 (LSU), No. 6 (Auburn) and No. 7 (Georgia) Spots on the list
In 2021, the teams most-watched ranked in this order, per Miller:
No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Auburn, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Oregon.
Miller had previously attempted to rank the “most valuable” college football programs for conference realignment, and again, his metrics put Ohio State at the top of the list.
The factors used included:
• Home attendance
• Market size/share
• Valuation
• Social media following
• TV viewership
Here is his list, with SEC Teams in BoldFace type:
- 1. Ohio State
- 2. Michigan
- 3. Alabama
- 4. Notre Dame
- 5. Georgia
- 6. LSU
- 7. Penn State
- 8. Texas
- 9. Auburn
- 10. Oklahoma
- 11. Florida
- 12. Texas A&M
- 13. Clemson
- 14. Tennessee
- 15. Wisconsin
- 16. Nebraska
- 17. Michigan State
- 18. Florida State
- 19. Southern Cal
- 20. Iowa
- 21. South Carolina
- 22. Arkansas
- 23. Mississippi
- 24. Oregon
- 25. Miami
- 26. UCLA
- 27. Washington
- 28. Virginia Tech
- 29. West Virginia
- 30. Mississippi State
- 31. Oklahoma State
- 32. Kentucky
- 33. Texas Tech
- 34. Minnesota
- 35. Arizona State
- 36. TCU
- 37. Utah
- 38. Louisville
- 39. Missouri
- 40. Stanford
- 41. North Carolina
- 42. BYU
- 43. Iowa State
- 44. Georgia Tech
- 45. Pittsburgh
- 46. Indiana
- 47. California
- 48. NC State
- 49. Kansas State
- 50. Baylor
- 51. Purdue
- 52. Arizona
- 53. Northwestern
- 54. Illinois
- 55. Colorado
- 56. Maryland
- 57. Virginia
- 58. Rutgers
- 59. Kansas
- 60. Syracuse
- 61. Oregon State
- 62. UCF
- 63. Boise State
- 64. Washington State
- 65. Houston
- 66. Boston College
- 67. South Florida
- 68. Cincinnati
- 69. Memphis
- 70. Vanderbilt
- 71. Army
- 72. Duke
- 73. Navy
- 74. East Carolina
- 75. Temple
- 76. Fresno State
- 77. Wake Forest
- 78. Colorado State
- 79. Wyoming
- 80. San Diego State
- 81. SMU
- 82. Air Force
- 83. Hawaii
- 84. Nevada
- 85. Tulane
- 86. New Mexico
- 87. Utah State
- 88. Tulsa
- 89. UNLV
- 90. San Jose State
