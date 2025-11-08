The No. 5 Georgia football team takes on Mississippi State in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury report and the score.

Georgia is coming off a 24-20 win over Florida last week, while Mississippi State beat Arkansas. Georgia beat Mississippi State 41-31 in Athens last season.

Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, highlights for Week 11 game

10 a.m.: The big thing to watch for in pregame will be the status of cornerback Demello Jones, who has been listed as questionable on the injury report all week.

Jones left in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s win over Florida with an elbow injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted this week that the injury was not as serious as feared. Jones has been listed as questionable all week.

With Jones not 100 percent, look for Ellis Robinson and Daylen Everette to take on more significant roles at cornerback. The Bulldogs could slide Daniel Harris and Dominick Kelly into the lineup in the event Jones is held out.

The usage of Chris Cole is worth monitoring as well, as the Georgia linebacker played just three snaps in the win over Florida. He left the game with a knee injury.

Georgia football injury report

DB Demello Jones — elbow — questionable

DL Jordan Hall — leg — out

WR Colbie Young — leg — out

WR Talyn Taylor — collarbone — out

DB Kyron Jones — foot — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

DB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game will start at noon ET on Saturday, November 8.

Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will call the game

Georgia football-Mississippi State: How to watch online, stream Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

How can I watch Georgia football-Mississippi State if I have YouTube TV?

It is worth noting that the game will not be carried on YouTube TV due to a carriage dispute between Disney and Google. If that is your television provider, you should make alternate plans to watch the game.

Georgia football-Mississippi State: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 11 game

Georgia football is a 9.5-point favorite against Mississippi State. The over/under for the game is 56.5. Georgia is 3-5 against the spread this year.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Mississippi State

On Blake Shapen...

“He’s a good fit. He’s got great arm talent, great vision, quick release, which is critical in their offense. He can spin it. He understands their system. He knows where to go with the ball with the decisions he makes in terms of running, throwing, box counts. He’s very experienced at it, a talented player. He’s got great legs. And they’ve got another quarterback that is a really good player, as well.”

On Anthony Evans and Brenan Thompson...

“Yeah, Anthony’s played awesome. It was great the last 24 hours. I’ve seen highlights throughout the year, watching Anthony play really well just in games in passing and things that overlapped. And then yesterday, you get to sit and watch four or five games in a row. He’s really played well. Explosive, fast, vertical threat, quick game threat, blocking well. He’s always been a good returner. He’s everything we’ve thought he was. He’s really grown, gotten better and as you grow up and get better, you improve, and he’s done that at a really high level.”

“And obviously, Brendan Thompson’s a force to be reckoned with. I mean, this is the fastest guy I’ve seen on tape probably in multiple years. I can’t remember the last time I saw somebody this explosively fast and dynamic as this guy is. So the package of those two guys together is really good.”

On Mississippi State getting over the hump...

“Well, No. 1, it shows hard work pays off. They’ve continued to work hard. They’ve stayed true to themselves. They’ve, all you gotta do is watch the tape. They’ve been in every game. They’ve had several games they should’ve won, could’ve won, but didn’t. Obviously it didn’t slow them down because, even Arkansas, Arkansas every game they’ve been in. They score a ton of points. They’re a hard team to beat. A lot of respect for the coaching staff and their team shows you what kind of competitive character they’ve got that they’ve sustained that in every game regardless of the outcome of the games.”